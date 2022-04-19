APD investigating deadly shooting on Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a shooting Monday in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot on the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue SW around 6:50 p.m. and found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

