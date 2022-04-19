APD shuts down drug house near daycare in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit made significant arrests and shut down a large drug operation that was running near a daycare in northwest Atlanta.

APD says in February, they received information that narcotics were possibly being sold from 1416 Northwest Drive. They say this was particularly concerning because the home in question is located next door to a fully operational daycare.

APD says after a two-month investigation, detectives observed several indicators that drugs were in fact being sold from the home. A search warrant for the property was obtained and out of an abundance of caution, investigators decided to serve the warrant during the weekend due to the Monday – Friday operating hours of the daycare next door.

As a result of the search warrant on April 16, investigators say they recovered four firearms (one stolen), 991 grams of cocaine, and $102,991. In addition to the evidence recovered, investigators arrested 71-year-old Robert Goodwin and charged him with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators say they also arrested Jacorey Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

If you see something suspicious or know of criminal activity, APD asks that you call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.