Advertisement

Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Sentencing is set for Aug. 1 for three white men convicted of federal hate crimes for chasing and killing Black man Ahmaud Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison after a federal jury in February found the Black man’s killing in 2020 was motivated by race.

The McMichaels and Bryan are already serving life sentences for murder convictions in state court.

The McMichaels armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Passengers wait in line at the security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National...
Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Inflation, budget, money generic
Historic inflation forcing Georgia restaurants to raise prices, close
On Tuesday, members of the Georgia Department of Education toured Druid Hills High School.
Ga. Dept. of Education tours Druid Hills High amidst renovation confusion
Car safety features
Is your car losing safety features with the 5G switchover?
court gavel
Woman indicted for death of baby in Dunwoody daycare center