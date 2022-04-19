Chick-Fil-A finally arrives in Locust Grove in Henry County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chick-fil-A fans in Locust Grove won’t have to drive as far soon to get their favorite chicken sandwiches.

The first Chick-fil-A in Locust Grove will open on April 21 at 1005 Brandy parkway. It will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for dine-in and carry-out ordering. The drive-thru will remain open until 10 p.m.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by Atlanta native Cameron Lovett. Locust Grove is located between McDonough and Forsyth in Henry County.

