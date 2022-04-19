City of Duluth cancels annual 4th of July celebration and fireworks show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Duluth has announced it has canceled Duluth Celebrates America and its fireworks show this year.

According to a press release, the new Independence Day celebration will be held July 1 and will not include fireworks.

The city says that because of the city’s growth, there is no location within city limits that would enable them to put on a show that is both safe and up to the standards that the community expects.

The city reportedly checked out 3 alternative locations but none of them proved suitable.

The Kickoff to the 4th celebration will feature a patriotic stage show, inflatables and more. Additional details will be released closer to the event. Details will be released on their website and social media platforms.

