A Cool Day Ahead, Warmer Weather on the Way
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry weather takes over for the remainder of the week with a steady warming trend into the 80s this weekend.
Tuesday Forecast:
A cold morning in the low 40s gives way to a sunny, breezy and cool afternoon.
High: 65° Average High: 75° Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Tonight will be another cold night in the 40 degree range, and patchy frost is possible, especially in the mountains. As high pressure takes over, we will see a steady warming trend into the 80s by Friday.
Our next rain system is more than a week away! Enjoy this dry, spring weather!
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.