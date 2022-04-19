Advertisement

A Cool Day Ahead, Warmer Weather on the Way

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry weather takes over for the remainder of the week with a steady warming trend into the 80s this weekend.

Tuesday Forecast:

A cold morning in the low 40s gives way to a sunny, breezy and cool afternoon.

A cool, sunny day ahead.
High: 65° Average High: 75° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Tonight will be another cold night in the 40 degree range, and patchy frost is possible, especially in the mountains. As high pressure takes over, we will see a steady warming trend into the 80s by Friday.

No rain through the end of the weekend.
Steady warming into the 80s.
Our next rain system is more than a week away! Enjoy this dry, spring weather!

No rain through the end of the weekend.
