A Cool Day Ahead, Warmer Weather on the Way

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dry weather takes over for the remainder of the week with a steady warming trend into the 80s this weekend.

Tuesday Forecast:

A cold morning in the low 40s gives way to a sunny, breezy and cool afternoon.

A cool, sunny day ahead. (cbs46)

High: 65° Average High: 75° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Tonight will be another cold night in the 40 degree range, and patchy frost is possible, especially in the mountains. As high pressure takes over, we will see a steady warming trend into the 80s by Friday.

No rain through the end of the weekend. (cbs46)

Steady warming into the 80s. (cbs46)

Our next rain system is more than a week away! Enjoy this dry, spring weather!

