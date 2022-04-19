DeKalb County spa shut down over reports of prostitution, human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A spa in DeKalb County is under fire after a tip lead police to discover what they describe as prostitution and human trafficking.

The Tiger Spa on Pleasantdale Road was promptly shutdown following an investigation into the establishment’s practices. One person was arrested for allegedly Keeping a Place of Prostitution and Human Trafficking.

The business was also cited for several fire code violations.

“Thank you to the anonymous complainant who brought this information to our attention. Together we can make a difference in our communities,” DeKalb County police said in a Facebook post.

The identity of the person arrested has not been revealed at this time.

It comes days after a man and his mother were arrested in Gainesville for inappropriately touching massage therapy clients in intimate areas.

