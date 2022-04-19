Advertisement

Woman indicted for death of baby in Dunwoody daycare center

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former daycare owner in metro Atlanta has been indicted on murder charges in connection to a baby’s death.

Amanda Hickey, 46, ran a home daycare center in Dunwoody. Last year, a 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive in a crib while in her care.

According to the investigation, the child had been placed on his stomach to sleep, which goes against recommended medical guidelines for infant sleep positions. The child was left like that for 2 hours before being found.

The investigation also reportedly found that 6 other victims -- ages 6 months to 16 months -- had endured some form of abuse at the hands of Hickey.

Hickey is being charged with 2nd degree murder, cruelty to children and simple battery.

