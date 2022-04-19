FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start on Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chilly and very dry air is arriving on a northwesterly breeze Monday night. Look for the temperature to dip into the 30s and 40s by sunrise on Tuesday. It will feel even colder because of the 7-15 mph breeze early in the day.

Feels Like (CBS46)

Expect a lot of sunshine on Tuesday, but there will be a cool northwesterly breeze gusting to 20 mph. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 60s - nearly 10 degrees below normal.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

We have a long dry stretch of weather ahead of us and the warm-up begins on Wednesday afternoon. It will be cold again Wednesday morning, but should get to near 70 in the afternoon. Expect mid 70s on Thursday and it will be near 80 on Friday. There is a good chance of dry weather this weekend with temps in the low 80s!

