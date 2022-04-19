FIRST ALERT: Frost advisory issued for parts of North Georgia tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s going to get chilly again tonight, low temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by early Wednesday morning. Winds will also be lighter, allowing patchy frost to develop in far Northeast Georgia.

Tonight's Lows (CBS46)

Rabun and Habersham Counties are under a FROST ADVISORY from 2am to 9am Wednesday morning. A frost advisory means that frost could kill sensitive vegetation if certain plants are left uncovered.

Frost Advisory (CBS46)

Although starting off chilly, temperatures will warm up quickly Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s - that’s almost 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday’s high temperatures. The warm up continues all week, with highs in the 80s Friday and this weekend. It will not only get warmer, but it will stay dry. The next chance of rain doesn’t even arrive until next week.

High temperatures this week (CBS46)

