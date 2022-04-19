Advertisement

Florida man accused of murdering aunt, uncle in Georgia home arrested

Authorities found the couple dead at their Wilkinson County residence
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 34-year-old man accused of murdering his aunt and uncle in their Wilkinson County home has been arrested, authorities confirms.

Jordan Kyle Lemaster was charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault after Gordon police found Pamela Ann Williams, 70, and Ricky Howard Williams, 74, deceased in their residence on Elm Street.

According to investigators, Lemaster was staying with the couple at the time. Law enforcement managed to locate him in Sebastian, Florida following the incident and book him in Wilkinson County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can submit tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

