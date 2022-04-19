Georgia spa shooter expected in court Tuesday to learn trial date

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Convicted spa shooter Robert Aaron Long is due back in court.

Long is scheduled to return to Fulton County court to hear his trial date in the case of killing four people at two Atlanta spas last year.

Long is already serving a life sentence without parole for the deaths of four other people at a massage parlor in Cherokee County. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says her team is seeking the death penalty and pursuing hate crime charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.