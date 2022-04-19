Infant dies after alcohol reportedly found in system, Hiram parents charged

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A mother and father have been arrested in Paulding County for the murder of their four-week-old infant, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the press release, deputies were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at around 3:30 p.m. April 13 after the infant was brought to the hospital and was unresponsive. Hospital staff were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

The child’s mother, 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, reportedly admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that the child’s father, 25-year-old Marquis Colvin, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided to bring the baby to the hospital after it became unresponsive.

During a search warrant of their home on Hillcrest Drive in Hiram, detectives reportedly found evidence of the crime and a firearm. Colvin is a convicted felon and not allowed to own or be close to a gun.

On April 14, the hospital informed the Sheriff’s Office that the child had died. Doctors also told the Sheriff’s Office that the child had a quantity of alcohol in their system that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

The parents, who are being held at the Paulding County jail, are facing the following charges:

Sydnei Moran Dunn

Malice Murder (Felony)

Murder 2nd Degree (F)

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (F)

Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Marquis Simon Colvin

Malice Murder (F)

Murder 2nd Degree (F)

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (F)

Reckless Conduct (M)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F)

Parole Violation (F)

Detectives want to encourage anyone who may have knowledge of this incident, or if anyone has any additional information, to please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

