Man seriously injured following shooting at DeKalb County apartment

Eagles Run Apartments on Bouldercrest Road
Eagles Run Apartments on Bouldercrest Road(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound at an apartment building in DeKalb County.

Officers responded to the Eagles Run Apartments on Bouldercrest Road early Tuesday morning

On scene, the man was found in serious condition and transported to a nearby hospital for care.

Details surrounding what lead up to the shooting remain limited. No arrest has been made at this time.

