MARTA announces masks not required for riders, employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) has announced it will no longer require riders and employees to wear masks on its trains and buses after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on Monday.

“MARTA will not enforce the mask mandate until further notice. Customers and employees are free to continue wearing masks on the system but masks are not required at this time.”

The ridesharing company, Uber, also announced that it will no longer require masks but noted that the CDC still recommends that masks will be worn.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and major airlines also announced on Monday that they will no longer require masks.

The White House says the mask order “is not in effect at this time” and called the decision “disappointing.”

