Advertisement

MARTA announces masks not required for riders, employees

MARTA in Atlanta
MARTA in Atlanta(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) has announced it will no longer require riders and employees to wear masks on its trains and buses after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on Monday.

“MARTA will not enforce the mask mandate until further notice. Customers and employees are free to continue wearing masks on the system but masks are not required at this time.”

The ridesharing company, Uber, also announced that it will no longer require masks but noted that the CDC still recommends that masks will be worn.

RELATED: Masks optional for some major US airlines after court ruling

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and major airlines also announced on Monday that they will no longer require masks.

The White House says the mask order “is not in effect at this time” and called the decision “disappointing.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Travelers have mixed reactions to Florida judge ruling against mask mandate

Latest News

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local...
What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Travelers have mixed reactions to Florida judge ruling against mask mandate
Ribbon Cutting at Emory Winship Cancer Institute Rollins Immediate Cancer Care Center
Immediate Care Center for cancer patients opens in metro Atlanta
Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor...
Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger