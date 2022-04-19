Advertisement

Masks optional for some major US airlines after court ruling

FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a...
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday evening, TSA announced they will no longer enforce the mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation.

The decision comes following a court ruling by a federal judge in Florida overturning the mask mandate.

The U.S. District Court Judge in Tampa said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and didn’t follow proper rulemaking.

The mask mandate had recently been extended by President Biden.

The White House called the ruling “disappointing.”

Some travelers told CBS46 they were fine with the decision.

“Yeah, I’m not going to wear it anymore,” Alba, who was traveling through Atlanta, said.

Several major U.S. airlines, including Atlanta-based Delta, also announced masks are now optional.

Meanwhile, the Association of Flight Attendants urged people to stay calm Monday afternoon ahead of those announcements.

Required or not, some travelers said they will continue to wear a mask.

“I’m going to wear mine to keep me safe,” Victoria Coleman said. “So, I mean as long as everybody’s comfortable, I think it’s fine.”

