Masks optional for some major US airlines after court ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday evening, TSA announced they will no longer enforce the mask mandate on airplanes and public transportation.

The decision comes following a court ruling by a federal judge in Florida overturning the mask mandate.

The U.S. District Court Judge in Tampa said the CDC improperly failed to justify its decision and didn’t follow proper rulemaking.

The mask mandate had recently been extended by President Biden.

The White House called the ruling “disappointing.”

Some travelers told CBS46 they were fine with the decision.

“Yeah, I’m not going to wear it anymore,” Alba, who was traveling through Atlanta, said.

Several major U.S. airlines, including Atlanta-based Delta, also announced masks are now optional.

Meanwhile, the Association of Flight Attendants urged people to stay calm Monday afternoon ahead of those announcements.

Required or not, some travelers said they will continue to wear a mask.

“I’m going to wear mine to keep me safe,” Victoria Coleman said. “So, I mean as long as everybody’s comfortable, I think it’s fine.”

Read the guidance @Delta shared with employees regarding the White House announcement on the federal mask mandate: https://t.co/vWNjlT2Vgs — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) April 18, 2022

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d — United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022

Face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights (though there may be some exceptions based on local or country requirements). https://t.co/GT1lZq5TAf — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 19, 2022

BREAKING: Face masks are officially optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately. Full statement: https://t.co/zVonJVowr7 — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) April 18, 2022

NEWS: Statement regarding face mask use on public transportation. Learn more at: https://t.co/YrxMwcFchL pic.twitter.com/MHYzolvlC9 — TSA (@TSA) April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.