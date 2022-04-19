Northbound Ga. 400 to close Thursday, Friday nights at I-285

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Major nighttime traffic disruptions are coming to Ga. 400 this week as construction continues on the new interchange at I-285.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it will close all northbound lanes on Ga. 400 from I-285 to Hammond Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights. The closures will allow for GDOT crews to demolish the old I-285 westbound bridge to Ga. 400 southbound.

Motorists traveling north on Ga. 400 during that time should use Exit 4A and follow signs to I-285 eastbound and exit at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The detour will turn left on Ashford Dunwoody, then left on I-285 westbound. Motorists will take Exit 27A to get back on Ga. 400, according to GDOT.

In addition to the Ga. 400 NB closures, GDOT says the following lane closures are also scheduled this week:

The two left lanes on northbound Ga. 400 will close from Johnson Ferry Road to the Glenridge Connector from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Two right lanes on northbound Ga. 400 will close from Johnson Ferry Road to the Glenridge Connector from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Ga. 400 northbound ramp to I-285 westbound will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Northbound motorists should take I-285 eastbound, then exit at Ashford Dunwoody and return to I-285 westbound.

Two left lanes on northbound Ga. 400 will close from Johnson Ferry Road to the Glenridge Connector from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

All closures are subject to change because of weather or other factors.

