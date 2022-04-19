Paulding County house fire claims life of elderly man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a Paulding County home caught fire Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the residence on Courthouse Park Drive just before 7 a.m. after a caller advised officers that an elderly man was trapped inside.

When units arrived on scene, they found flames and heavy smoke surrounding the front portion of the home.

Firefighters tell CBS46 several residents managed to escape, but an 83-year-old man was still stuck inside the kitchen.

A rapid interior search and rescue operation was initiated and the man was pulled out through the rear of the home, but did not survive.

Investigators have requested assistance from the State of Georgia’s Fire Marshall to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

