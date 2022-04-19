Advertisement

Paulding County house fire claims life of elderly man

Paulding County house fire
Paulding County house fire(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a Paulding County home caught fire Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the residence on Courthouse Park Drive just before 7 a.m. after a caller advised officers that an elderly man was trapped inside.

When units arrived on scene, they found flames and heavy smoke surrounding the front portion of the home.

Firefighters tell CBS46 several residents managed to escape, but an 83-year-old man was still stuck inside the kitchen.

A rapid interior search and rescue operation was initiated and the man was pulled out through the rear of the home, but did not survive.

Investigators have requested assistance from the State of Georgia’s Fire Marshall to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Police identify suspect in Golden Glide Skating Rink shooting
Fatal Loganville house fire on April 17, 2022.
Teen facing murder charges after fatal Loganville fire
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
Florida man accused of murdering aunt, uncle in Georgia home arrested
MARTA in Atlanta
MARTA announces masks not required for riders, employees