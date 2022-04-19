Police identify suspect in Golden Glide Skating Rink shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police Department says they have identified a suspect in the shooting of an 11-year-old boy at Golden Glide Skating Rink in Decatur on April 9.

However, the suspect has not been taken into custody.

D’Mari Johnson was shot in the head around 11 p.m. April 9. He is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

The family held a press conference on Monday to question the security measures at the venue. The family and their attorneys are calling the establishment a nuisance. DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says the skating rink is not currently considered a high-risk establishment.

The case is being investigated by the police department’s Homicide Assault Unit. They say they have received numerous tips from the public.

