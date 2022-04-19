Advertisement

Round 1 Game 2 Hawks Playoffs Watch Party Tuesday at State Farm Arena

2022 Hawks Playoffs Watch Party Round 1 Game 2 set for April 19 at State Farm Arena.
2022 Hawks Playoffs Watch Party Round 1 Game 2 set for April 19 at State Farm Arena.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat tips off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. With the series at 0-1 in favor of Miami, the Hawks are looking to even the series.

The team is hosting fans Tuesday at State Farm Arena for the 2022 Hawks Playoffs Watch Party Round 1 Game 2. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The 2022 Hawks Playoffs Watch Party is open to Hawks’ season ticket members and the general public who register for a ticket at Ticketmaster.com while supplies last.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Divisional Round between Miami and Atlanta will take place at State Farm Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. Game 4 will also be at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 7 p.m. Limited tickets remain at Hawks.com/playoffs.

