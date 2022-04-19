Student arrested for having gun at school in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A high school student DeKalb County was arrested Tuesday for having a weapon at school.

According to the DeKalb County School District, a student at Cross Keys High School was arrested after a weapon was discovered during an administrative search of the student. No one was threatened or harmed. The student was charged and transported to the DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center.

The district encourages students to “see something, say something” if they suspect a weapon is on school grounds. The district also encourages parents to discuss these types of incidents with their children and emphasizes that when a student brings a weapon to school, they are subject to district rules and Georgia law.

Cross Keys High School Principal Dr. Brittany Cunningham sent out a letter to parents and guardians making them aware of the incident. The letter also states that there will be a parent meeting on Wednesday to address recent safety concerns. It reads, in part:

“Cross Keys has scheduled a parent meeting for Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Media Center to address recent safety concerns. The meeting is scheduled to also stream live on the Cross Keys Facebook page. Please visit this site if you have questions you would like for us to respond to: https://forms.gle/2MF1S5MbNC692JEX6. We will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.