Teen facing murder charges after fatal Loganville fire

Fatal Loganville house fire on April 17, 2022.
Fatal Loganville house fire on April 17, 2022.(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teenager, accused of intentionally setting his home on fire, is now facing murder charges in the death of his 10-year-old sister.

Family members of Zoey McCue, 10, told CBS46 that Zoey died inside her family home on Easter Sunday after it caught on fire in Loganville. Her father had just left for work moments prior.

“He was working at Waffle House and Karimay – that’s the mom -- got the two boys out but she couldn’t get to the other one in time,” Zoey’s aunt, Chrissy McCue said.

Fire crews worked tirelessly to put out the flames, but were not able to get to Zoey in time. She was found dead in a room without windows.

Arson investigators would later go on to determine that Zoey’s brother, 15-year-old Nathaniel Aaron McCue, had allegedly started the fire. The teen was placed under arrest and now faces charges of Felony and Malice Murder.

McCue, who is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Juvenile Detention Center, is being tried as an adult in the case.

