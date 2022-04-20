Bench for Katie Janness installed at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a new bench at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta dedicated to Katie Janness, who was brutally murdered in the park.

EXCLUSIVE: Partner of woman killed in Piedmont Park speaks about victim’s final moments

The park bench can be found near where Janness and her dog were stabbed to death last July.

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Katie Janness

At this time, the Atlanta Police Department has not identified a suspect and the case remains unsolved.

RELATED STORY: New cameras installed at Piedmont Park nine months after murder

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.