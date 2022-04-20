Advertisement

Bench for Katie Janness installed at Piedmont Park

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a new bench at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta dedicated to Katie Janness, who was brutally murdered in the park.

EXCLUSIVE: Partner of woman killed in Piedmont Park speaks about victim’s final moments

The park bench can be found near where Janness and her dog were stabbed to death last July.

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Katie Janness

At this time, the Atlanta Police Department has not identified a suspect and the case remains unsolved.

RELATED STORY: New cameras installed at Piedmont Park nine months after murder

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New all-female rideshare begins launch in Atlanta
New all-female rideshare company launches in Atlanta
ARROWHEAD MURDER SUSPECTS
VIDEO: Two men arrested for February murder in Clayton County
Dog with snake bite
Protecting yourself and your pets from snake bites in metro Atlanta
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate