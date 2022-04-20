Advertisement

Butler scores 45, Heat defeats Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead

Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, and forward Jimmy Butler (22) motion down the court for a...
Miami Heat guard Max Strus, left, and forward Jimmy Butler (22) motion down the court for a Heat possession and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young loses control of the ball during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 45 points, including a personal 7-0 run in the final moments, and the Miami Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 15 for Miami, while Max Strus scored 14 and Gabe Vincent added 11 for top-seeded Miami, which took a 2-0 lead over the eighth-seeded Hawks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta. Trae Young scored 25 for the Hawks, while De’Andre Hunter had 16 and John Collins finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

