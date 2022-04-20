Car smashes into Dunwoody animal hospital forcing closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An animal hospital in Dunwoody announced it would close until further notice after a car smashed into their facility leaving extensive damage.

It happened early Wednesday morning along Peeler Road. Winters Chapel Animal Hospital says they are thankful the animals were in another building at the time and were not injured.

The driver, however, was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition remains unknown. Investigators are working to figure out what led to the crash, which comes just hours after a different car crashed into a Buckhead business.

The car apparently drove through Swoozies on Roswell Road after the owner says one of the customers accidentally hit their gas instead of the brakes.

