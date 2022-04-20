Concerns grow around jail bond granted to repeat offenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis expressed frustration over a gang member accused of shooting a police officer being granted bond to be released from jail.

“What the state considers to be an extremely dangerous gang member was given a bond,” Willis said in a press conference.

The $65,000 bond was granted by Magistrate Judge Alexandra Manning on Monday who noted the defendant, Christian Eppinger, had been in jail without an indictment for 71 days, although automatic bond doesn’t kick in until after 90 days of being in jail, under state law.

Eppinger is accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer six times while officers were executing a warrant for robbery. Willis said Eppinger will not get out of jail because a hold is in place and she is working to make sure the indictment is filed before the 90 day deadline.

But the issue of bond has not only been a concern at the county level but even down to the city’s municipal courts.

“I have become a critic of the way Atlanta handles cash bail,” Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond told CBS46.

Bond says he regrets voting on the city’s no cash bail legislation in 2018.

“Well, my regret is that we passed a bad policy,” Bond said.

Bond added that the policy placed bail management responsibilities onto the jail which has not communicated with the courts, leading to repeat criminals bonding themselves out of jail and not coming back to court.

“As people are signing their own bond they’re just not showing up to court and there is no follow up. There is no infrastructure there anymore for people to follow up or for people to monitor them. So, people are just blowing it off,” Bond said. “I think about 80 percent of those who signed their signature bonds currently are not returning.”

The issues on the county level are different in the specifics, but the conversations about repeat offenders getting bonds are happening at both the city and county level.

“We’ve got to reach across the street over to the county to say how can we better work together,” Bond said.

“There’s got to be a concerted effort to improve this situation,” Bond said adding that he wants the matter to come up in city council before this summer.

