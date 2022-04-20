Daughter of slain security guard ‘angry and disgusted’ bystanders didn’t try to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The daughter of a slain security guard said she is forever changed by video that shows her father’s final moments.

Antonette Frazier told CBS46 she could night sleep last night after watching surveillance video that shows the moments before and immediate aftermath of Anthony Frazier’s murder Monday evening.

“I can’t get the images out of my head,” she said. “Oh my god, it changed me. They changed the way I feel. It changed the way I looked at things.”

In the video, you see her father get out of his vehicle at American Wings and Seafood on Cleveland Avenue. A man with a gun approach from behind. Antonette said her father was shot in the back of the head. His wallet, phone and gun were also stolen.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could be so cold,” she said.

Police also want to talk a man who appeared to have witnessed the shooting and three others who were later seen rummaging through something that appeared to have been picked off Frazier.

"I can’t get the images out of my head. I’m angry. My daddy was a good person."



Antonette tells me her life is forever changed after watching video that shows the moments before and immediate aftermath of her father's murder. The latest on this story tonight at 5/6pm on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/DDBaB3q6nO — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) April 20, 2022

“We don’t know what their roles were or what they were going through at that particular time,” said Atlanta police chief Rodney Bryant. “But just immediately taking a look at it is concerning.”

“It’s really unfortunate to watch that unfold,” said Page Pate, criminal defense attorney at Pate, Johnson & Church.

CBS46 asked Pate if someone is legally obligated to help someone who has been injured. He said while Georgia’s Good Samaritan law offers protection for those who help render aid, it’s not required by law.

“If you simply see someone who’s been injured, even if you watch it happen, there is no affirmative duty to provide assistance in that situation,” he added.

Frazier’s daughter said she’s angry that no one tried to help her father.

“I’m angry at the people that stood by,” said Antonette. “My daddy was a good person. I’m angry and disgusted with the bystanders digging through his pockets.”

Frazier had been a security guard for less than a month. His daughter said her father was mild-mannered, enjoyed cooking and, most importantly, loved being a father to his three adult children.

“He was my best friend, and they took him away from me,” she said.

Wednesday afternoon, there was a large police presence surrounding the area of American Wings & Seafood. Witnesses told CBS46 police chased a person into the woods near the business after they shot at officers. APD would not confirm if that incident is connected to the killing of Frazier.

Anyone with information on the identity of the people seen in the video should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.