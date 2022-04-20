Deals for 4/20 in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today is April 20 or 4/20 and restaurants/businesses around the country are offering deals in recognition of the unofficial holiday that celebrates marijuana.

Krystal says it has the cure for the munchies. They are offering the CBD -- Cajun BBQ Drip -- slider to satisfy the craving of its guests. The CBS Krystal slider is available at participating locations through April 24.

The slider features dill pickles, creamy Cajun sauce, barbeque sauce and crispy onions. Grab it for only $1.99 or try it with small fries and a drink for $4.20.

Del Taco (5 locations in metro Atlanta) is offering five cheddar rollers for $4.20. Del Taco says “whether you wake and bake or don’t partake, everyone can enjoy this smokin’ Cheddar Rollers deal for one day only in the Del Yeah! Rewards app.”

DEL TACO ROLLER (KRYSTALS)

The rollers are made with grilled and marinated chicken, grated cheddar cheese and choice of ranch, chipotle or original sauce. Click here for more information and to download the app.

Jimmy John’s is running a promo called “How HIGH Are You?” The discount you get depends on your Elevation. If you go to GetHighWithJimmyJohns.com, it’ll tell you whether you’re “Not So High,” “Kinda High,” or the “Highest.” And based on your elevation, you can get up to 20% off.

TGI Fridays is offering $4 off any order of at least Uber Eats on April 20.

Grubhub is also offering fans $4.20 off from participating restaurants and more on April 20.

NOTE: Please confirm that the above deals are being offered in your area before placing an order.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.