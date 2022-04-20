Death investigation underway in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a possible attempted robbery Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW on a report of a person down and found an adult male who was deceased.

APD’s Homicide Unit responded and began its investigation, which indicates an attempted robbery at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

