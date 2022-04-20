FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start and a mild afternoon on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You will feel an unseasonable chill if you head out early Wednesday. The temperature will dip into the 30s to low 40s, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for Rabun and Habersham counties where the temperature could fall to near 34°.

After the cold start, the temperature will gradually warm through the 50s and 60s into the low 70s by mid to late afternoon under partly sunny skies. The warm-up and dry weather continue through the end of the workweek into the weekend. Look for temps to get near 80° by Friday afternoon. Highs in the low 80s are likely this weekend.

The next chance of rain is early next week as a cold front approaches from the west. There is a 30% chance of showers each day. If the rain chances increase, we’ll issue a First Alert soon for potential wet weather. Right now, it does not look like widespread steady/heavy rain. Enjoy the nice stretch of weather!

