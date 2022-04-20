FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A milder night ahead; big warm up this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll see increasing clouds tonight and warmer overnight temperatures. Lows will drop to the mid 50s...that’s 10 degrees warmer than last night’s low temperatures. The warm up continues Thursday with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s.

Lows tonight (CBS46)

Thursday Forecast:

Clouds in the morning giving way to sunshine in the afternoon. Warm.

High Temperature: 75

Normal High: 75

Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know:

The warm up continues this weekend! Highs will reach the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. No rain through the weekend, but we’ll see rain chances increase Tuesday of next week. A cold front will bring our next chance of rain. After Tuesday, it clears back up with cooler high temperatures in the 70s.

Highs This Week (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.