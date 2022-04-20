Former owner of Woodstock bakery convicted for role in murder of former partner

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former owner of a Woodstock bakery has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for orchestrating the 2014 murder of his business partner and roommate. He also attempted to have his co-conspirator killed.

Jerry Moore was found stabbed to death in his Marietta home on Jan. 27, 2014. Cobb County Police Department detectives learned that his roommate and business partner, Ross Byrne, had recently moved out.

Byrne repeatedly denied involvement with the murder. Ultimately, a former bakery employee -- Jonathan Wheeler -- was arrested for Moore’s murder. Wheeler’s boyfriend later revealed that Byrne helped clean Moore’s blood from the murder scene and took possession of items that Wheeler reportedly stole from the residence.

Additionally, Byrne acquired 100% interest in the Best Dang Bakery Around in Woodstock.

Wheeler was convicted of Moore’s murder in 2018 and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Shortly after Wheeler’s trial, Moore was arrested for his involvement. While in custody, Byrne solicited another inmate to kill Wheeler, but his plot was discovered.

Prior to trial, Byrne entered a guilty plea and admitted his role in Moore’s murder.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark sentenced Byrne to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.