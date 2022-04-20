Judge grants bond for ‘known gang member’ accused of shooting officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant have scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to express their concerns over a recent bond order in the case of a man accused of shooting a police officer.

According to Atlanta police, Christian Eppinger, 22, shot APD Officer David Rodgers six times on Feb. 7 as officers tried to arrest him for an earlier armed robbery. Eppinger did not follow the officer’s instructions, police said, and physically resisted arrest.

Eppinger pulled out a concealed handgun and shot one of the officers, according to a police narrative. Another officer returned fire, but Eppinger was not injured. Eppinger ran away and was located a short time later in a nearby apartment and taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The injured officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with several gunshot wounds. He survived the shooting.

According to court records, on April 18, a judge granted bond for Eppinger in the amount of $65,000, ordering him to wear an ankle monitor upon release. The judge noted on the order that Eppinger has been in custody 71 days without an indictment.

Georgia law allows 90 days, so it’s unclear why the judge issued the bond order.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Eppinger was still listed as an inmate in the Fulton County Jail, though he’s now eligible for bond.

A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CBS46 will have live coverage and the latest updates here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.