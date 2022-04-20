Advertisement

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A federal judge's decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it's really time to end one of the most visible vestiges of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and travel hubs.

It came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed in federal court in Tampa.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New all-female rideshare begins launch in Atlanta
New all-female rideshare company launches in Atlanta
KATIE JANNESS BENCH
Bench for Katie Janness installed at Piedmont Park
ARROWHEAD MURDER SUSPECTS
VIDEO: Two men arrested for February murder in Clayton County
Dog with snake bite
Protecting yourself and your pets from snake bites in metro Atlanta