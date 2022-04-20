Man wanted for allegedly taking upskirt photos at Henry County walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Henry County police are looking for a man caught on camera taking what appears to be upskirt photos of a woman shopping at Walmart.

It happened at around noon on Sunday at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. Police say the man quickly left the store after nearby witnesses caught him taking the photos.

He is now wanted for Invasion of Privacy.

If you have any information on his identity, please call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343, Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or text tips to 770-220-7009.

