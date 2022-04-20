Advertisement

No injuries after car crashes through Buckhead business

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one was injured after a car drove through a Buckhead business on Tuesday afternoon.

The owner of Swoozie’s on Roswell Road told CBS46 that a customer accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while parked in front of the store.

While it was a terrifying experience for those working inside and for the driver, the owner said she is thankful no one was hurt.

“The customers are so important to us and I knew she was probably somebody who was our customer,” she said “It’s a very busy, normal time of day and it was our front entrance, so, the first thing we cared about was everyone was ok.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

