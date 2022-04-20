Parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport? Read this first!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A renewal project has prompted some changes around Atlanta’s busiest airport.

Starting Wednesday, portions of level 1 of the south parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be closed.

Airport officials made the announced over social media Tuesday evening.

Beginning tomorrow, portions of Level 1 of the South parking deck will be closed. Please allow extra time to arrive at the Airport and consider ATL West, Select and North parking options. Parking lot status, location and rate information can be checked at https://t.co/fuvKlgc46S pic.twitter.com/Yirgq4tAux — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) April 19, 2022

If you have to park and fly, travelers are being urged to allow extra time to find parking and consider ATL west, Select and north parking options.

For more on airport parking lot status, location and rate information, click here.

