Parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport? Read this first!
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A renewal project has prompted some changes around Atlanta’s busiest airport.
Starting Wednesday, portions of level 1 of the south parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will be closed.
Airport officials made the announced over social media Tuesday evening.
If you have to park and fly, travelers are being urged to allow extra time to find parking and consider ATL west, Select and north parking options.
For more on airport parking lot status, location and rate information, click here.
