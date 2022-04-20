Paulding County teen hit by car at school in January released from hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Paulding County teenager hit by a car three months ago while on her way to football practice is out of the hospital.

Kendall Thomas’ family posted the news Wednesday on Facebook. They say she was discharged from Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old driver hit her in the North Paulding High School parking lot in January. Since then, Thomas underwent two emergency surgeries for a fractured skull.

3:38 pm Prayer. Week 14. Kendall's Discharge Day Today is the day that we have longed for; it is the day that we have... Posted by Shanna Mae on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

