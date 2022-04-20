Protecting yourself and your pets from snake bites in metro Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - With the weather getting nicer and more people outside, chances of encountering snakes are going up.

“If it’s pleasant for you to be outside then it’s probably good weather for snakes to be out in the daytime,” said Daniel Sollenberger with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia has 46 species of snakes and six of them are venomous.

“Most of the snakes you encounter are going to be harmless,” said Sollenberger, the state herpetologist.

He said the copperhead is the only venomous snake you’re likely to encounter near homes in suburban areas.

“Generally speaking if you had to get bitten by a venomous snake, the copperhead is the least harmful one,” he explained.

Snakes can be beneficial, he said, by eating mice, rats, slugs and ticks.

“You really have to pick up most snakes to get bitten,” said Sollenberger. “It’s very difficult to get accidentally bitten by a snake, so for the most part if you just leave them be and let them go about their business, you’ll be fine.”

Logan Mayo had a scare recently when she was walking her dog Smokey in Sandy Springs and he walked into some ivy.

“We realized something was wrong when he yelped r,really loud, he got really nervous and started making some sounds we never heard before,” she said.

She and her boyfriend rushed him to veterinarian Dr. Riva Wolkow at Belle Isle Animal Hospital who gave Smokey pain medication and IV fluids.

“We typically see copperheads. They’ll swell, they’re extremely painful,” said Wolkow.

“They typically either get bitten in the face or their front legs because they’re either looking through the ivy or they step on it accidentally,” she explained.

Some cases will require antivenom but Wolkow said most of the time she can treat it with pain medication and fluids.

Smokey recovered and is back to his old self. Mayo encourages other dog owners to be on alert.

“Just keep your babies close. I know that it’s tempting with a leash and kind of letting them wander off but keeping them close is probably the best thing you can do,” she said. “We don’t ever want anything to happen to them so when this happened it really struck a chord.”

In addition to keeping the dog close to you on a leash, cut back ivy on your property and if you do spot a copperhead, don’t try to catch or kill it. Sollenberger said you can use a garden hose to try to get it to move along, but accidents tend to happen when people get near a snake once they’ve seen it.

