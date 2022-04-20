‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ renewed for season 2 on Disney+

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Just before the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season finale, the show announced it has been renewed for another season on Disney+.

The continuation of the original animated series follows the story of Penny Proud (Kyla Prat), a now 14-year-old and her family navigating through life’s reality in the 2020s.

JoMarie Payton plays the voice of Suga Mama, the Proud family’s matriarch known for her sass, wisdom, and desire to always be right. In the finale, the episode will deep dive into Suga Mama’s backstory.

Payton says the cast picked up where they left off when working on the first season.

“It’s like we’re back taking care of unfinished business,” Payton said. “I think that’s why we’re all still here and we all still sound the same.”

The show kept most of its original cast. But, other voice artists (Keke Palmer, EJ Johnson, Billy Porter, and more) have been added to the show.

“I’m so happy because they’re happy to come and do it,” Payton said. “All of them are great.”

Although the reboot is a modernized version of the original series, Louder and Prouder keeps hilarity at heart.

“Give it a chance, then go look back and look at the other shows and you’ll see why it’s louder and prouder,” Payton said.

Payton is no stranger to TV. The veteran actress played Harriette Winslow on the hit-show Family Matters.

You can stream The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season finale Wednesday on Disney+.

