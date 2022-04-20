Advertisement

A Quick Warm-Up into the 70s Today

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a cold morning, but a quick warm-up is in store, with highs in the low 70s today.

Wednesday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and cold in the morning, with a very pleasant afternoon in the low 70s. Increasing clouds through the evening keep things much more mild overnight tonight.

Cold morning, with a pleasant afternoon and increasing clouds through the day.
Cold morning, with a pleasant afternoon and increasing clouds through the day.(cbs46)

High: 72° Average High: 75° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Our first streak of 80 degree days arrives Friday and continues through the weekend. With high pressure in place, the weather pattern looks very quiet with little to no rain over the next 7 days.

Little to no rain through the end of the month.
Little to no rain through the end of the month.(cbs46)

