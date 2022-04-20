VIDEO: Two men arrested for February murder in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police Department has released video of two men connected to a murder in February.

A woman was shot in the back on Arrowhead Boulevard. Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor have been arrested.

During Minor’s arrest, police found a Glock gun, multiple magazines, and ammunition.

Both men have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

