Advertisement

VIDEO: Two men arrested for February murder in Clayton County

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police Department has released video of two men connected to a murder in February.

A woman was shot in the back on Arrowhead Boulevard. Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor have been arrested.

During Minor’s arrest, police found a Glock gun, multiple magazines, and ammunition.

Both men have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New all-female rideshare begins launch in Atlanta
New all-female rideshare company launches in Atlanta
KATIE JANNESS BENCH
Bench for Katie Janness installed at Piedmont Park
Dog with snake bite
Protecting yourself and your pets from snake bites in metro Atlanta
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate