VIDEO: Two men arrested for February murder in Clayton County
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County Police Department has released video of two men connected to a murder in February.
A woman was shot in the back on Arrowhead Boulevard. Tamon Calloway and Yusef Minor have been arrested.
During Minor’s arrest, police found a Glock gun, multiple magazines, and ammunition.
Both men have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
