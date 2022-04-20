Woodstock man sentenced for beating up pregnant girlfriend repeatedly

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Woodstock resident Joseph English Gregory Newton has been convicted of attacking his pregnant girlfriend in 2020.

According to a press release, Newton prevented his girlfriend from leaving their home on Dec. 22 by taking away her car keys and cell phone. When she left on foot, he chased her through the neighborhood, pulled her hair, tore off her clothes, and dragged her across a yard and driveway. Several people witnessed the violence but did not call police at the time.

The victim was eventually able to escape and called the police. The Woodstock Police Department then arrested newton.

Before Newton was released on bond, he was told not to have contact with his girlfriend. However, he did not comply and resumed his relationship with the victim.

On Oct. 10, 2021, police received another call. This time, his girlfriend had decided to leave the relationship for the sake of their unborn child. Newton reportedly became angry and began kicking and punching his girlfriend. He also spit on her, strangled her, dragged her by the hair, slammed her head against the floor and stomped on her stomach.

Afterward, as she lay on the floor, he reportedly poured salt, sugar and coffee grounds into her open wounds. After he fell asleep, the victim reportedly escaped through an open window, got into her call, and called 911.

The victim’s wounds included swollen eyes and lips, injuries and cuts on her arms and hands, numerous signs of strangulation, and a droopy face. She spent the night in the hospital as a result.

After a two-day jury trial, Newton was found guilty of kidnapping with bodily injury, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, family violence aggravated assault, family violence aggravated battery, family violence battery (4 counts), family violence simple battery, false imprisonment, sexual battery, criminal trespass (2 counts), and tampering with evidence.

Judge Tony Baker sentenced Newton to life plus 10 years to serve in confinement in the state prison system.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.