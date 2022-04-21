15-year-old reportedly confessed to deputy that he started fatal Loganville fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New details have been released about the fatal Loganville fire that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl named Zoey McCue on Easter Sunday morning.

Her 15-year-old brother has been arrested for the fire and is currently facing charges. The parents of the children are also facing charges after it was discovered the children in the home had not been to school in years and were using a bucket as a toilet.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Bethel Christian Church in Conyers about a juvenile who was in distress.

RCSO Corporal Banks was one of the first deputies on the scene and learned the juvenile had ran away from home. The deputy determined that the juvenile was in distress and acting bizarre and began using Crisis Intervention strategies to communicate with the boy.

The juvenile reportedly confessed to the deputy that he started a fire in his family home in Loganville. The Sheriff’s Office contacted Gwinnett County Police and they confirmed they were investigating an arson on Beaver Road in Loganville.

A court hearing connected to the fire is expected to happen Thursday. CBS46 has a reporter on the story and we will have more information later in the day. Check back for updates or watch CBS46 tonight for the full story.

