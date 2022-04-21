2 men charged with kidnapping woman from DeKalb County gas station

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men, one of them a teenager, have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman from a gas station in Decatur last month.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Quentin Williams, 21, of Atlanta, and Rodrequicge Allen, 19, of Covington, were arrested on April 20 and charged with Kidnapping, which is a felony.

Warrants say Williams and Allen made advances to a female against her will while she was at the Exxon gas station on Glenwood Road on March 20. When she declined, the suspects allegedly abducted her and put her into the trunk of a car, releasing her later on Wesley Chapel Road.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident on the 4600 block of River Road and transported to the DeKalb County Jail where they are being held without bond.

