Advertisement

All lanes of I-575 north in Cobb County blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

I-575 in Cobb County
I-575 in Cobb County(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A crash on I-575 in Cobb County is causing major delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.

Crews are working to clear the scene on the northbound lanes of the interstate just past Barrett Parkway. As of 5:53 p.m., all lanes of the interstate are blocked. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles.

Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.

No injuries were reported at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Oakland Avenue in Atlanta’s Grant Park, CBS46 found a familiar Mexican restaurant with...
Marlow’s Tavern fails with a 68; Mac’s Raw Bar & Market scores 100
FOOTBALL ON FIELD
PeachtreeTV to show 32 high school football games during 2022 season
Investigation
Man, woman shot on Cleveland Avenue near where security guard was killed
13-year-old arrested for skating rink shooting
13-year-old arrested for shooting of 11-year-old at skating rink