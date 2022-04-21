All lanes of I-575 north in Cobb County blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A crash on I-575 in Cobb County is causing major delays for commuters Thursday afternoon.

Crews are working to clear the scene on the northbound lanes of the interstate just past Barrett Parkway. As of 5:53 p.m., all lanes of the interstate are blocked. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles.

Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.

No injuries were reported at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.

