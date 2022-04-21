Atlanta Falcons player claims he was turned away from Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett is claiming that he was denied service at Le Bilboquet Atlanta in Buckhead on Wednesday.

According to his Instagram post, he was turned away because of his attire despite the fact other patrons were wearing Nike sweatsuits and t-shirts.

Jarrett says he and his lady were about to be seated when he was approached by a “manager” who said he was not “dressed properly.”

Jarrett was wearing a Gucci suit, a Bussdown AP Offshore watch, and a double-iced tennis chain with an Ankh symbol. He also mentioned that he was driving a $500K Rolls Royce.

This is not the first time that Le Bilboquet has come under fire for enforcing a dress code. Several patrons, including Atlanta Hawks basketball legend Dominique Wilkins, were reportedly turned away in May 2021.

A few days ago, the former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, claimed that she was turned away from Capital Grille because of her “mall” attire.

Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in “mall” attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, “No.”. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service. https://t.co/4GRq97cwGP — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

