Atlanta’s Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe to co-host annual Married 4 Life event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Most couples would tell you marriage is beautiful with many perks. But in the same breath, most would likely say the hard work begins after saying “I do.”

Atlanta’s Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe will co-host the 5th Annual Married 4 Life Weekend Experience to build stronger relationships and promote healthy marriages in the metro.

The event will kick off Friday, April 22 at 6 p.m. with a couple’s conversation and love celebration, with the walk happening Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.

Both events will take place at the Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway Austell, GA 30168.

Founded by Coach Martez and Woodrina Layton, the Married 4 Life Walk has been an initiative to strengthen relationships and eliminate divorce.

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe say they became marriage ambassadors for the event after the Laytons spoke life into their marriage – at a time they were on the brink of divorce.

“Through all of our pain, our mission and our purpose was birthed,” R. DeVoe said.

The weekend will allow like-minded couples to connect, learn and grow in unity.

“We want to connect and have and have a real conversation about some of those things that we have to jump over,” R. DeVoe said.

You can register for the Married 4 Life Walk Weekend Experience event here.

