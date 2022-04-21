Advertisement

Code Compliance, Fire Marshal inspect Golden Glide skating rink after shooting

By Allen Devlin
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Code Compliance Administration (CCA) is conducting an administrative inspection at the Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur after a recent shooting.

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, code compliance officers and a fire marshal were scheduled to inspect the business for potential code and health violations.

The Golden Glide Skating Rink was the site of the shooting of 11-year-old D’mari Johnson on April 9. He was shot in the head and is currently in a medically induced coma.

Police say a suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody.

“We expect Golden Glide to address any concerns here promptly and within the law,” said Andrew Cauthen, Communications Manager for DeKalb County.

So far, no announcement has been made about any violations that have been found.

