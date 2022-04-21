FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous night ahead, very warm this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The gorgeous weather will continue with a beautiful night ahead. Skies will be clear as low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to heat up Friday and this weekend, high will reach the 80s! The next chance of rain doesn’t even arrive until next week.

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday is Earth Day! It will be sunny, gorgeous & warm! Highs will warm to near 80 in the afternoon.

High Temperature: 80

Normal high: 75

Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know:

Out next big weather maker arrives next week. A cold front will produce a few showers Tuesday. As of now, rain chances are low, with only light showers expected. Once the front moves through, it will produce cooler temperatures. Highs next week will be in the 70s (instead of the 80s).

